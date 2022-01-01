Director de Companii
Notion
Lucrezi Aici? Revendică-ți Compania
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
  • Notion is recognized in Glassdoor’s 2023 Best Places to Work
  • Notion is recognized in Built In’s 2023 Best Places to Work
  • Notion is recognized by Mogul as a Top 100 Company with Inclusive Benefits
  • Notion was selected as a winner of the Built In 2022 LGBTQIA+ Advocacy Awards
Despre

Notion blends your everyday work tools into one. Product roadmap? Company wiki? Meeting notes? With Notion, they’re all in one place, and totally customizable to meet the needs of any workflow. It’s the connected workspace for you, your team, and your whole company. We humans are toolmakers by nature, but most of us can’t build or modify the software we use every day — arguably our most powerful tool. Our team at Notion is on a mission to make it possible for everyone to shape the tools that shape their lives.

notion.so
Site Web
2016
Anul Înființării
500
Nr. de Angajați
$100M-$250M
Venituri Estimate
Sediul Central

Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox

Abonează-te la oferte verificate.Vei primi detaliile compensației pe email. Află Mai Multe

Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii de Utilizare se aplică.

Locuri de Muncă Recomandate

    Nu s-au găsit locuri de muncă recomandate pentru Notion

Companii Similare

  • Machine Zone
  • Chime
  • MOSAIC Technologies Group
  • Cruise
  • Stripe
  • Vezi toate companiile ➜

Alte Resurse