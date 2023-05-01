Director de Companii
Norwegian Refugee Council
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
  Contribuie cu ceva unic despre Norwegian Refugee Council care ar putea fi util altora (ex. sfaturi pentru interviu, alegerea echipelor, cultură unică, etc).
    • Despre

    The Norwegian Refugee Council is an independent humanitarian organization that helps people forced to flee. They operate in over 30 countries and specialize in six areas: food security, education, shelter, legal assistance, camp management, and water, sanitation, and hygiene. They advocate for displaced people's rights and dignity and respond quickly to emergencies with their expert deployment capacity, NORCAP. They employ around 16,000 people, most of whom are hired locally to work in the field. To support their work, visit their website or donate through the Benevity workplace giving platform.

    http://www.nrc.no
    Site Web
    1946
    Anul Înființării
    7,501
    Nr. de Angajați
    $1B-$10B
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

