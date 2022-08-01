Director de Companii
NewMedia
Lucrezi Aici? Revendică-ți Compania
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
  • Contribuie cu ceva unic despre NewMedia care ar putea fi util altora (ex. sfaturi pentru interviu, alegerea echipelor, cultură unică, etc).
    • Despre

    NEWMEDIA.COM is a global leader, full-service digital agency. We are measured by our performance for our clients. Recent accolades include:Clutch - Global Top 1% Digital Agency 2020UpCity - Top 1% Award of Excellence Digital Agency 2020Inc. 5000 – Fastest-Growing Digital Agencies - 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019We're a true coast-to-coast agency, a national player with offices in 8 major metros: New York, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston and Los Angeles, with 28 satellite offices in cities all over the USA (and Canada). We work with major brands as well as plenty of smaller companies and startups. We offer reliable digital marketing that actually generates revenue for our clients and builds their businesses and their brands, and we can even back our services up with performance guarantees.We also work on a white label basis, with advertising and marketing agencies to provide dependable, high-quality development services for their clients.We're a team of marketers, designers, content creators, campaign managers, usability experts and SEO aces ready to make you a beautiful website functional across any digital platform -- desktop, mobile, tablet and more.That’s not all. We’ll also design your website to be highly functional and user friendly for both your clients and in-house managers. In short, there is no technical challenge we cannot overcome. In fact, that's our bread and butter. We can work with your team to develop major websites with complex requirements and extensive third-party integrations, and we'll do so with a collaborative attitude.

    http://www.newmedia.com
    Site Web
    1996
    Anul Înființării
    45
    Nr. de Angajați
    $1M-$10M
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

    Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox

    Abonează-te la oferte verificate.Vei primi detaliile compensației pe email. Află Mai Multe

    Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii de Utilizare se aplică.

    Locuri de Muncă Recomandate

      Nu s-au găsit locuri de muncă recomandate pentru NewMedia

    Companii Similare

    • Intuit
    • Pinterest
    • PayPal
    • Facebook
    • Netflix
    • Vezi toate companiile ➜

    Alte Resurse