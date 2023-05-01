Directorul Companiilor
NanoXplore
Lucrezi aici? Revendică-ți Compania
Cele mai bune perspective
  • Contribuie cu ceva unic despre NanoXplore care ar putea fi util pentru alții (ex. sfaturi interviu, alegerea echipelor, cultură unică, etc.).
    • Despre

    NanoXplore is a graphene company that produces and supplies high-quality graphene powder for transportation and industrial markets. They are a global leader in the graphene market with the largest production in the world and have manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. They also provide graphene-enhanced plastic masterbatch pellets and composite products to various customers in different sectors. NanoXplore owns innovative and patent-protected graphene manufacturing technology that provides a cost-effective and sustainable solution to their customers.

    http://www.nanoxplore.ca
    Site web
    2011
    Anul înființării
    351
    Număr de Angajați
    $50M-$100M
    Venituri estimate
    Sediu

    Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox-ul tău

    Abonează-te la oferte verificate.Vei primi defalcarea detaliilor compensației prin e-mail. Află Mai Multe

    Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și se aplică Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii și Condițiile Google.

    Joburi Recomandate

      Nu s-au găsit joburi recomandate pentru NanoXplore

    Companii Asoc

    • Uber
    • Lyft
    • Airbnb
    • Amazon
    • Coinbase
    • Vezi toate companiile ➜

    Alte Resurse