Directorul Companiilor
Memorial Hermann
Cele mai bune perspective
    • Despre

    At Memorial Hermann, we are all about advancing health. Yours. It begins by redefining healthcare. Our 6,400 affiliated physicians and more than 26,000 employees practice evidence-based medicine with a relentless focus on quality, safety and exceptional service for all patients, consumers and Health Plan members. Our efforts continue to result in national awards and recognition, including for our nationally acclaimed Accountable Care Organization. With a focus on providing enhanced access to care, Memorial Hermann offers Virtual Clinic for digital access and has 300 care delivery sites conveniently located across the Greater Houston area, including our flagship hospital in the world-renowned Texas Medical Center, which serves as the teaching hospital for McGovern Medical School at UTHealth. We have proudly served this community for more than 110 years, and we contribute more than $588 million annually through school-based health centers and other community benefit programs. Because at Memorial Hermann, the health of our community is always at the center of what we do. Learn more about Memorial Hermann Health System.

    memorialhermann.org
    Site web
    1907
    Anul înființării
    13,440
    Număr de Angajați
    $1B-$10B
    Venituri estimate
    Sediu

