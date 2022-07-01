Director de Companii
Marketing Evolution
Lucrezi Aici? Revendică-ți Compania
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
  • Contribuie cu ceva unic despre Marketing Evolution care ar putea fi util altora (ex. sfaturi pentru interviu, alegerea echipelor, cultură unică, etc).
    • Despre

    Marketing Evolution brings together advanced analytics and cloud-based software to support message exposure at the person-level, across all media, and in-campaign. Marketing Evolution's ROI Brain™ software intelligently monitors performance while your campaign is live, identifying opportunities for mid-course adjustments of your media mix and creative rotation ensuring you reach the right person at the right time, with the right media, and at the right price. Marketing Evolution is named a Leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Measurement And Optimization Solutions, Q2 2018,"​ and found that "Marketing Evolution is a real fit for firms looking to build a people-based marketing strategy and willing to embrace new measurement techniques."​

    marketingevolution.com
    Site Web
    2000
    Anul Înființării
    330
    Nr. de Angajați
    $10M-$50M
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

    Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox

    Abonează-te la oferte verificate.Vei primi detaliile compensației pe email. Află Mai Multe

    Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii de Utilizare se aplică.

    Locuri de Muncă Recomandate

      Nu s-au găsit locuri de muncă recomandate pentru Marketing Evolution

    Companii Similare

    • Bluecore
    • Ogilvy
    • LogicGate
    • Mindbody
    • Saviynt
    • Vezi toate companiile ➜

    Alte Resurse