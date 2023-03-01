Director de Companii
Levio
Levio Salarii

Salariul de la Levio variază de la $43,040 în compensație totală pe an pentru un Designer de Produs la nivelul inferior până la $89,138 pentru un Manager de Produs la nivelul superior. Levels.fyi colectează salarii anonime și verificate de la angajați actuali și foști de la Levio. Ultima actualizare: 11/27/2025

Inginer Software
Median $68.5K
Designer de Produs
$43K
Manager de Produs
$89.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Manager de Proiect
$54.3K
Întrebări frecvente

Rolul cu cea mai mare plată raportată la Levio este Manager de Produs at the Common Range Average level cu o compensație totală anuală de $89,138. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Levio este $61,409.

