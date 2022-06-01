Director de Companii
KMS Technology
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
    KMS provides services across the software development lifecycle through partnerships with clients ranging from start-ups to large technology companies. We are a leading provider of offshore product development, software testing, and consulting services. Our infrastructure, methodology, team design, employee profile and client relationship models are designed to maximize the success of our clients in which we can help reduce time to market and increase quality. Most importantly, our culture is defined to encourage our highly experienced teams to deliver innovative solutions that don’t just meet our client’s needs, but also exceed their expectations.Our objective with our clients is to collaboratively build success stories. With every client's engagement, we expect both KMS and our clients to share stories of successful projects, products and relationships that we grow and develop each day. We are proud to say that since the start of KMS, we have had 100% success rate with each client we have worked with.

    kms-technology.com
    2009
    1,000
    $100M-$250M
