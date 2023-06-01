Directorul Companiilor
Invixium
Cele mai bune perspective
    Despre

    Invixium is a global provider of touchless biometric solutions that use face recognition and temperature detection for access control, workforce management, and visitor screening. Their hardware and software solution provides analytics for increased safety, health, security, and productivity. They focus on touchless biometric solutions that ensure the safety and security of the enterprise and employees' peace of mind. Their software platform, IXM WEB, provides a comprehensive summary and health of the biometric system. Invixium's solutions have been deployed by major enterprises and industries in over 60 countries.

    invixium.com
    Site web
    2012
    Anul înființării
    126
    Număr de Angajați
    $10M-$50M
    Venituri estimate
    Sediu

