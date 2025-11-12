Director de Companii
Intuit
Intuit Designer UX Salarii

Compensația pentru Designer UX in United States la Intuit variază de la $128K pe year pentru Product Designer 1 la $384K pe year pentru Principal Product Designer. Pachetul median de compensație pe year in United States totalizează $235K. Vezi defalcările salariului de bază, acțiunilor și bonusurilor pentru pachetele de compensație totală de la Intuit. Ultima actualizare: 11/12/2025

Media Nivel
Numele nivelului
Total
Bază
Acțiuni ()
Bonus
Product Designer 1
$128K
$112K
$12.2K
$3.3K
Product Designer 2
$134K
$126K
$4K
$4.1K
Senior Product Designer
$264K
$172K
$74.4K
$18.1K
Staff Product Designer
$297K
$194K
$68K
$35.5K
Vizualizează 2 Mai multe niveluri
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Program de Vesting

25%

AN 1

25%

AN 2

25%

AN 3

25%

AN 4

Tip Acțiuni
RSU

La Intuit, RSUs sunt supuse unui program de vesting de 4 ani:

  • 25% se dobândește în 1st-AN (25.00% anual)

  • 25% se dobândește în 2nd-AN (6.25% trimestrial)

  • 25% se dobândește în 3rd-AN (6.25% trimestrial)

  • 25% se dobândește în 4th-AN (6.25% trimestrial)



Întrebări frecvente

Pachetul salarial cu cea mai mare plată raportată pentru un Designer UX la Intuit in United States ajunge la o compensație totală anuală de $414,000. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Intuit pentru rolul de Designer UX in United States este $247,250.

