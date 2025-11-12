Compensația pentru Designer UX in United States la Intuit variază de la $128K pe year pentru Product Designer 1 la $384K pe year pentru Principal Product Designer. Pachetul median de compensație pe year in United States totalizează $235K. Vezi defalcările salariului de bază, acțiunilor și bonusurilor pentru pachetele de compensație totală de la Intuit. Ultima actualizare: 11/12/2025
Numele nivelului
Total
Bază
Acțiuni ()
Bonus
Product Designer 1
$128K
$112K
$12.2K
$3.3K
Product Designer 2
$134K
$126K
$4K
$4.1K
Senior Product Designer
$264K
$172K
$74.4K
$18.1K
Staff Product Designer
$297K
$194K
$68K
$35.5K
Companie
Denumirea Nivelului
Ani de Experiență
Compensația Totală
|Nu au fost găsite salarii
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
AN 1
25%
AN 2
25%
AN 3
25%
AN 4
La Intuit, RSUs sunt supuse unui program de vesting de 4 ani:
25% se dobândește în 1st-AN (25.00% anual)
25% se dobândește în 2nd-AN (6.25% trimestrial)
25% se dobândește în 3rd-AN (6.25% trimestrial)
25% se dobândește în 4th-AN (6.25% trimestrial)