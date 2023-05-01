Director de Companii
Inotiv
Lucrezi Aici? Revendică-ți Compania
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
  • Contribuie cu ceva unic despre Inotiv care ar putea fi util altora (ex. sfaturi pentru interviu, alegerea echipelor, cultură unică, etc).
    • Despre

    Inotiv provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries, as well as selling analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. The company operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products, offering a range of services including screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets in vivo sampling systems and accessories, liquid chromatography and electrochemistry instruments platforms, and analytical products. The company operates globally and has an agreement with BioVaxys to conduct preclinical toxicity studies for its Covid-T Immunodiagnostic program.

    inotivco.com
    Site Web
    1974
    Anul Înființării
    541
    Nr. de Angajați
    $250M-$500M
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

    Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox

    Abonează-te la oferte verificate.Vei primi detaliile compensației pe email. Află Mai Multe

    Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii de Utilizare se aplică.

    Locuri de Muncă Recomandate

      Nu s-au găsit locuri de muncă recomandate pentru Inotiv

    Companii Similare

    • Databricks
    • Facebook
    • Stripe
    • Uber
    • Apple
    • Vezi toate companiile ➜

    Alte Resurse