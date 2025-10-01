Compensația pentru Manager Inginerie Software in San Francisco Bay Area la Indeed variază de la $430K pe year pentru TDM3 la $473K pe year pentru TDM4. Pachetul median de compensație pe year in San Francisco Bay Area totalizează $430K. Vezi defalcările salariului de bază, acțiunilor și bonusurilor pentru pachetele de compensație totală de la Indeed. Ultima actualizare: 10/1/2025
Numele nivelului
Total
Bază
Acțiuni
Bonus
TDM3
$430K
$268K
$129K
$33K
TDM4
$473K
$277K
$163K
$32.6K
TDM5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
TDM6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Companie
Denumirea Nivelului
Ani de Experiență
Compensația Totală
|Nu au fost găsite salarii
25%
AN 1
25%
AN 2
25%
AN 3
25%
AN 4
La Indeed, RSUs sunt supuse unui program de vesting de 4 ani:
25% se dobândește în 1st-AN (25.00% anual)
25% se dobândește în 2nd-AN (6.25% trimestrial)
25% se dobândește în 3rd-AN (6.25% trimestrial)
25% se dobândește în 4th-AN (6.25% trimestrial)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
AN 1
33.3%
AN 2
33.4%
AN 3
La Indeed, RSUs sunt supuse unui program de vesting de 3 ani:
33.3% se dobândește în 1st-AN (33.30% anual)
33.3% se dobândește în 2nd-AN (8.32% trimestrial)
33.4% se dobândește în 3rd-AN (8.35% trimestrial)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.