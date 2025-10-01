Director de Companii
Indeed
Indeed Manager Inginerie Software Salarii în San Francisco Bay Area

Compensația pentru Manager Inginerie Software in San Francisco Bay Area la Indeed variază de la $430K pe year pentru TDM3 la $473K pe year pentru TDM4. Pachetul median de compensație pe year in San Francisco Bay Area totalizează $430K. Vezi defalcările salariului de bază, acțiunilor și bonusurilor pentru pachetele de compensație totală de la Indeed. Ultima actualizare: 10/1/2025

Media Compensație După Nivel
Adaugă compensațiaCompară nivelurile
Numele nivelului
Total
Bază
Acțiuni
Bonus
TDM3
Manager
$430K
$268K
$129K
$33K
TDM4
Senior Manager
$473K
$277K
$163K
$32.6K
TDM5
Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
TDM6
Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Ultimele trimiteri de salarii
Companie

Locație | Dată

Denumirea Nivelului

Etichetă

Ani de Experiență

Total / La Companie

Compensația Totală

Salariu de Bază | Acțiuni (an) | Bonus
Program de Vesting

25%

AN 1

25%

AN 2

25%

AN 3

25%

AN 4

Tip Acțiuni
RSU

La Indeed, RSUs sunt supuse unui program de vesting de 4 ani:

  • 25% se dobândește în 1st-AN (25.00% anual)

  • 25% se dobândește în 2nd-AN (6.25% trimestrial)

  • 25% se dobândește în 3rd-AN (6.25% trimestrial)

  • 25% se dobândește în 4th-AN (6.25% trimestrial)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

AN 1

33.3%

AN 2

33.4%

AN 3

Tip Acțiuni
RSU

La Indeed, RSUs sunt supuse unui program de vesting de 3 ani:

  • 33.3% se dobândește în 1st-AN (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% se dobândește în 2nd-AN (8.32% trimestrial)

  • 33.4% se dobândește în 3rd-AN (8.35% trimestrial)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Întrebări frecvente

Pachetul salarial cu cea mai mare plată raportată pentru un Manager Inginerie Software la Indeed in San Francisco Bay Area ajunge la o compensație totală anuală de $565,000. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Indeed pentru rolul de Manager Inginerie Software in San Francisco Bay Area este $427,000.

