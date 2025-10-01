Tip Acțiuni

RSU

La Indeed, RSUs sunt supuse unui program de vesting de 4 ani:

25 % se dobândește în 1st - AN ( 25.00 % anual )

25 % se dobândește în 2nd - AN ( 6.25 % trimestrial )

25 % se dobândește în 3rd - AN ( 6.25 % trimestrial )

25 % se dobândește în 4th - AN ( 6.25 % trimestrial )

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.