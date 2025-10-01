Director de Companii
Compensația pentru Manager de Produs in Japan la Indeed variază de la ¥12.87M pe year la ¥43.94M. Pachetul median de compensație pe year in Japan totalizează ¥25.81M. Vezi defalcările salariului de bază, acțiunilor și bonusurilor pentru pachetele de compensație totală de la Indeed. Ultima actualizare: 10/1/2025

Media Compensație După Nivel
Numele nivelului
Total
Bază
Acțiuni
Bonus
L2
Associate Product Manager
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
L3
Product Manager
¥24.17M
¥14.31M
¥7.92M
¥1.93M
L4
Senior Product Manager
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
L5
Director
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥23.73M

Fii Plătit, Nu Păcălit

Am negociat mii de oferte și obținem în mod regulat creșteri de ¥4.45M+ (uneori ¥44.49M+). Negociază-ți salariul sau CV-ul revizuit de adevărații experți - recruiteri care fac asta zilnic.

Ultimele trimiteri de salarii
Companie

Locație | Dată

Denumirea Nivelului

Etichetă

Ani de Experiență

Total / La Companie

Compensația Totală

Salariu de Bază | Acțiuni (an) | Bonus
Nu au fost găsite salarii
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Salarii de Stagiu

Program de Vesting

25%

AN 1

25%

AN 2

25%

AN 3

25%

AN 4

Tip Acțiuni
RSU

La Indeed, RSUs sunt supuse unui program de vesting de 4 ani:

  • 25% se dobândește în 1st-AN (25.00% anual)

  • 25% se dobândește în 2nd-AN (6.25% trimestrial)

  • 25% se dobândește în 3rd-AN (6.25% trimestrial)

  • 25% se dobândește în 4th-AN (6.25% trimestrial)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

AN 1

33.3%

AN 2

33.4%

AN 3

Tip Acțiuni
RSU

La Indeed, RSUs sunt supuse unui program de vesting de 3 ani:

  • 33.3% se dobândește în 1st-AN (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% se dobândește în 2nd-AN (8.32% trimestrial)

  • 33.4% se dobândește în 3rd-AN (8.35% trimestrial)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Întrebări frecvente

The highest paying salary package reported for a Manager de Produs at Indeed in Japan sits at a yearly total compensation of ¥43,939,663. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indeed for the Manager de Produs role in Japan is ¥24,361,332.

Alte Resurse