  • Salarii
  • Analist de Date

  Greater Austin Area

  • Greater Austin Area

Indeed Analist de Date Salarii în Greater Austin Area

Compensația pentru Analist de Date in Greater Austin Area la Indeed totalizează $141K pe year pentru L2. Pachetul median de compensație pe year in Greater Austin Area totalizează $100K. Vezi defalcările salariului de bază, acțiunilor și bonusurilor pentru pachetele de compensație totală de la Indeed. Ultima actualizare: 10/1/2025

Media Compensație După Nivel
Adaugă compensațiaCompară nivelurile
Numele nivelului
Total
Bază
Acțiuni
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$141K
$109K
$19K
$12.8K
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Ultimele trimiteri de salarii
Companie

Locație | Dată

Denumirea Nivelului

Etichetă

Ani de Experiență

Total / La Companie

Compensația Totală

Salariu de Bază | Acțiuni (an) | Bonus
Program de Vesting

25%

AN 1

25%

AN 2

25%

AN 3

25%

AN 4

Tip Acțiuni
RSU

La Indeed, RSUs sunt supuse unui program de vesting de 4 ani:

  • 25% se dobândește în 1st-AN (25.00% anual)

  • 25% se dobândește în 2nd-AN (6.25% trimestrial)

  • 25% se dobândește în 3rd-AN (6.25% trimestrial)

  • 25% se dobândește în 4th-AN (6.25% trimestrial)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

AN 1

33.3%

AN 2

33.4%

AN 3

Tip Acțiuni
RSU

La Indeed, RSUs sunt supuse unui program de vesting de 3 ani:

  • 33.3% se dobândește în 1st-AN (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% se dobândește în 2nd-AN (8.32% trimestrial)

  • 33.4% se dobândește în 3rd-AN (8.35% trimestrial)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox

Abonează-te la Analist de Date oferte verificate.

Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii de Utilizare se aplică.

Întrebări frecvente

Pachetul salarial cu cea mai mare plată raportată pentru un Analist de Date la Indeed in Greater Austin Area ajunge la o compensație totală anuală de $158,000. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Indeed pentru rolul de Analist de Date in Greater Austin Area este $106,000.

