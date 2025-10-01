Compensația pentru Analist de Date in Greater Austin Area la Indeed totalizează $141K pe year pentru L2. Pachetul median de compensație pe year in Greater Austin Area totalizează $100K. Vezi defalcările salariului de bază, acțiunilor și bonusurilor pentru pachetele de compensație totală de la Indeed. Ultima actualizare: 10/1/2025
Numele nivelului
Total
Bază
Acțiuni
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$141K
$109K
$19K
$12.8K
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Companie
Denumirea Nivelului
Ani de Experiență
Compensația Totală
|Nu au fost găsite salarii
25%
AN 1
25%
AN 2
25%
AN 3
25%
AN 4
La Indeed, RSUs sunt supuse unui program de vesting de 4 ani:
25% se dobândește în 1st-AN (25.00% anual)
25% se dobândește în 2nd-AN (6.25% trimestrial)
25% se dobândește în 3rd-AN (6.25% trimestrial)
25% se dobândește în 4th-AN (6.25% trimestrial)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
AN 1
33.3%
AN 2
33.4%
AN 3
La Indeed, RSUs sunt supuse unui program de vesting de 3 ani:
33.3% se dobândește în 1st-AN (33.30% anual)
33.3% se dobândește în 2nd-AN (8.32% trimestrial)
33.4% se dobândește în 3rd-AN (8.35% trimestrial)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.