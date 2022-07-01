Director de Companii
Heyday
Lucrezi Aici? Revendică-ți Compania
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
  • Contribuie cu ceva unic despre Heyday care ar putea fi util altora (ex. sfaturi pentru interviu, alegerea echipelor, cultură unică, etc).
    • Despre

    Heyday is a people-first skincare company, bringing together human touch, expertise, and data to personalize and empower people to take care of their skin.We opened our first retail location in 2015 – taking the facial and indulgence out of the spa, elevating the estheticians as the experts they are, and removing the overwhelm out of building an at-home skincare routine. Today, we have 9 locations in New York, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia. We’ve performed 225,000 facials, collected data on skincare conditions, preferences, and purchases, and become an employer of choice for a world-class team of estheticians we call Heyday Skin Therapists.Our next chapter is to take these ingredients and create unparalleled personalization and guidance across content, communities, recommendations, and services in both our physical stores and our e-commerce experience.

    heydayskincare.com
    Site Web
    2015
    Anul Înființării
    450
    Nr. de Angajați
    $50M-$100M
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

    Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox

    Abonează-te la oferte verificate.Vei primi detaliile compensației pe email. Află Mai Multe

    Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii de Utilizare se aplică.

    Locuri de Muncă Recomandate

      Nu s-au găsit locuri de muncă recomandate pentru Heyday

    Companii Similare

    • Tempo
    • Healthcare Bluebook
    • Mountainside Fitness
    • Hero
    • Dialogue
    • Vezi toate companiile ➜

    Alte Resurse