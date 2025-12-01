Director de Companii
Gusto
Lucrezi Aici? Revendică-ți Compania
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarii
  • Specialist în Știința Datelor

  • Toate salariile Specialist în Știința Datelor

Gusto Specialist în Știința Datelor Salarii

Compensația pentru Specialist în Știința Datelor in United States la Gusto variază de la $182K pe year la $340K. Pachetul median de compensație pe year in United States totalizează $320K. Vezi defalcările salariului de bază, acțiunilor și bonusurilor pentru pachetele de compensație totală de la Gusto. Ultima actualizare: 12/1/2025

Media Compensație După Nivel
Adaugă compensațiaCompară nivelurile
Numele nivelului
Total
Bază
Acțiuni
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$283K
$203K
$76.7K
$2.9K
Vizualizează 3 Mai multe niveluri
Adaugă compensațiaCompară nivelurile
Ultimele trimiteri de salarii
AdaugăAdaugă comp.Adaugă compensație

Companie

Locație | Dată

Denumirea Nivelului

Etichetă

Ani de Experiență

Total / La Companie

Compensația Totală

Salariu de Bază | Acțiuni (an) | Bonus
Nu au fost găsite salarii
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportă DateleVezi Joburile Disponibile

Program de Vesting

20%

AN 1

20%

AN 2

20%

AN 3

20%

AN 4

20%

AN 5

Tip Acțiuni
Options

La Gusto, Options sunt supuse unui program de vesting de 5 ani:

  • 20% se dobândește în 1st-AN (20.00% anual)

  • 20% se dobândește în 2nd-AN (1.67% lunar)

  • 20% se dobândește în 3rd-AN (1.67% lunar)

  • 20% se dobândește în 4th-AN (1.67% lunar)

  • 20% se dobândește în 5th-AN (1.67% lunar)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

AN 1

25%

AN 2

25%

AN 3

25%

AN 4

Tip Acțiuni
Options

La Gusto, Options sunt supuse unui program de vesting de 4 ani:

  • 25% se dobândește în 1st-AN (25.00% anual)

  • 25% se dobândește în 2nd-AN (2.08% lunar)

  • 25% se dobândește în 3rd-AN (2.08% lunar)

  • 25% se dobândește în 4th-AN (2.08% lunar)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox

Abonează-te la Specialist în Știința Datelor oferte verificate.Vei primi detaliile compensației pe email. Află Mai Multe

Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii de Utilizare se aplică.

Întrebări frecvente

Pachetul salarial cu cea mai mare plată raportată pentru un Specialist în Știința Datelor la Gusto in United States ajunge la o compensație totală anuală de $340,000. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Gusto pentru rolul de Specialist în Știința Datelor in United States este $265,000.

Locuri de Muncă Recomandate

    Nu s-au găsit locuri de muncă recomandate pentru Gusto

Companii Similare

  • Bloomberg
  • WePay
  • Chatham Financial
  • Q2
  • Braintree
  • Vezi toate companiile ➜

Alte Resurse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gusto/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.