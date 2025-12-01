Compensația pentru Specialist în Știința Datelor in United States la Gusto variază de la $182K pe year la $340K. Pachetul median de compensație pe year in United States totalizează $320K. Vezi defalcările salariului de bază, acțiunilor și bonusurilor pentru pachetele de compensație totală de la Gusto. Ultima actualizare: 12/1/2025
Numele nivelului
Total
Bază
Acțiuni
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$283K
$203K
$76.7K
$2.9K
Companie
Denumirea Nivelului
Ani de Experiență
Compensația Totală
|Nu au fost găsite salarii
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
20%
AN 1
20%
AN 2
20%
AN 3
20%
AN 4
20%
AN 5
La Gusto, Options sunt supuse unui program de vesting de 5 ani:
20% se dobândește în 1st-AN (20.00% anual)
20% se dobândește în 2nd-AN (1.67% lunar)
20% se dobândește în 3rd-AN (1.67% lunar)
20% se dobândește în 4th-AN (1.67% lunar)
20% se dobândește în 5th-AN (1.67% lunar)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
25%
AN 1
25%
AN 2
25%
AN 3
25%
AN 4
La Gusto, Options sunt supuse unui program de vesting de 4 ani:
25% se dobândește în 1st-AN (25.00% anual)
25% se dobândește în 2nd-AN (2.08% lunar)
25% se dobândește în 3rd-AN (2.08% lunar)
25% se dobândește în 4th-AN (2.08% lunar)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
