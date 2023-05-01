Director de Companii
Goji
    Goji is an independent online insurance comparison company that provides Americans an easy way to compare insurance quotes and purchase the best available coverage. They are currently hiring Property & Causality Insurance Sales Agents who will enjoy extensive training and a great career experience in a professional, dynamic, team-oriented environment. Goji Agents have the potential to make over $100K a year and enjoy inbound, pre-screened and pre-vetted premium leads. For more information, visit their website or contact their Recruiting Lead.

    http://www.goji.com
    2006
    126
    $10M-$50M
