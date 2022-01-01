Director de Companii
Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences Beneficii

Valoarea Totală Estimată: $19,860

Asigurări, Sănătate și Wellness
  • Disability Insurance

    Short- and long-term disability coverage.

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Sick Time

    10 days

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    15 days

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Free Breakfast $520

    1 days a week

  • Free Snacks $730

    Foster City Campus has fresh fruit Mondays.

  • Paternity Leave

    11 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

    • Acasă
  • Adoption Assistance

    • Financiar și Pensionare
  • Roth 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • 401k $15,000

    100% match on employee's contribution up to $15,000

    • Avantaje și Reduceri
  • Employee Discount

    • Transport
  • Company Shuttle

    All regular U.S. employees in Foster City have access to the Gilead Bay Area shuttle service.

    • Altele
  • Back-up Care

    Center-based and in-home care is available 24/7 for loved ones of any age, in any U.S. location, whether they are healthy or mildly ill. Gilead covers the majority of costs and provides up to 80 hours of care per year.

