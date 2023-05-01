Director de Companii
Fonds FTQ
    Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a development capital fund established in 1983 that invests in small and medium-sized businesses in all sectors to contribute to Quebec's economic growth and create jobs. It encourages Quebecers to save for retirement and offers a reasonable return to its shareholders. The fund is socially responsible and committed to sustainable economic development. It also provides value-added services such as economic training to its partner companies. With net assets of $13.8 billion, it has become a hub of knowledge and resources for Quebec businesses and a key player in the local economy.

    http://www.fondsftq.com
    Site Web
    1983
    Anul Înființării
    751
    Nr. de Angajați
    $100M-$250M
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

