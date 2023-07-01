Director de Companii
Electives
Lucrezi Aici? Revendică-ți Compania
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
  • Contribuie cu ceva unic despre Electives care ar putea fi util altora (ex. sfaturi pentru interviu, alegerea echipelor, cultură unică, etc).
    • Despre

    Electives is a company that provides enterprise live learning experiences by connecting people with experts from various fields. They have a proprietary process for sourcing teachers and offer inclusive, impactful, and unforgettable learning opportunities. Their instructors are real people who share real-life and leadership lessons, and they aim to tap into the human desire to learn, grow, and connect. Electives delivers measurable impact through its diverse community of instructors, industry-leading support, and all-in-one learning portal. They are creating a community of individuals who are eager for more learning opportunities. Visit electives.io for more information.

    electives.io
    Site Web
    2020
    Anul Înființării
    31
    Nr. de Angajați
    $1M-$10M
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

    Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox

    Abonează-te la oferte verificate.Vei primi detaliile compensației pe email. Află Mai Multe

    Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii de Utilizare se aplică.

    Locuri de Muncă Recomandate

      Nu s-au găsit locuri de muncă recomandate pentru Electives

    Companii Similare

    • Airbnb
    • Coinbase
    • Netflix
    • Stripe
    • SoFi
    • Vezi toate companiile ➜

    Alte Resurse