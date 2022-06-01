Director de Companii
Donaldson
Lucrezi Aici? Revendică-ți Compania
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
  • Contribuie cu ceva unic despre Donaldson care ar putea fi util altora (ex. sfaturi pentru interviu, alegerea echipelor, cultură unică, etc).
    • Despre

    Donaldson Company helps solve some of the world's most complex filtration and contamination control challenges, and is one of the largest global providers of unique filtration technologies and high-quality filters and parts. Our filtration technologies and products are used every day, in a variety of industries and environments, including aerospace, agriculture, construction, food and beverage, manufacturing, mining, power generation, transportation and many more. Key to our success, our 14,000 employees support customers at sales, manufacturing and distribution centers from over 140 locations on six continents. The filtration market continues to grow. Customers'​ needs for filtration solutions continue to evolve. And the opportunities for our products and our people continue to expand.

    http://www.donaldson.com
    Site Web
    1915
    Anul Înființării
    11,700
    Nr. de Angajați
    $1B-$10B
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

    Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox

    Abonează-te la oferte verificate.Vei primi detaliile compensației pe email. Află Mai Multe

    Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii de Utilizare se aplică.

    Locuri de Muncă Recomandate

      Nu s-au găsit locuri de muncă recomandate pentru Donaldson

    Companii Similare

    • Flipkart
    • Snap
    • LinkedIn
    • Stripe
    • SoFi
    • Vezi toate companiile ➜

    Alte Resurse