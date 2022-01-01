Delta Electronics Salarii

Director de Companii
Salariul de la Delta Electronics variază de la $16,027 în compensație totală pe an pentru un Manager de Produs la nivelul inferior până la $153,000 pentru un Vânzări la nivelul superior. Levels.fyi colectează salarii anonime și verificate de la angajați actuali și foști de la Delta Electronics. Ultima actualizare: 11/18/2025

Inginer Software
Median $45.8K

Inginer Networking

Inginer Hardware
Median $49.5K
Inginer Mecanic
Median $36K

Inginer Electrician
Median $49.6K
Specialist în Știința Datelor
Median $41.8K
Designer de Produs
Median $62.2K
Resurse Umane
$90.5K
Operațiuni Marketing
$35.3K
Manager de Produs
$16K
Manager de Program
$52.7K
Manager de Proiect
$51.5K
Vânzări
$153K
Inginer Vânzări
$149K
Manager Inginerie Software
$63.1K
Întrebări frecvente

Rolul cu cea mai mare plată raportată la Delta Electronics este Vânzări at the Common Range Average level cu o compensație totală anuală de $153,000. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Delta Electronics este $50,577.

