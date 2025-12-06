Director de Companii
Compensația pentru Consultant în Management in Ireland la Dell Technologies totalizează €118K pe year pentru L9. Vezi defalcările salariului de bază, acțiunilor și bonusurilor pentru pachetele de compensație totală de la Dell Technologies. Ultima actualizare: 12/6/2025

Compensația Totală Medie

$110K - $129K
Ireland
Interval Comun
Interval Posibil
$102K$110K$129K$142K
Interval Comun
Interval Posibil
Media Compensație După Nivel
Adaugă compensațiaCompară nivelurile
Numele nivelului
Total
Bază
Acțiuni
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Vizualizează 3 Mai multe niveluri
Adaugă compensațiaCompară nivelurile

Program de Vesting

33.3%

AN 1

33.3%

AN 2

33.3%

AN 3

Tip Acțiuni
RSU

La Dell Technologies, RSUs sunt supuse unui program de vesting de 3 ani:

  • 33.3% se dobândește în 1st-AN (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% se dobândește în 2nd-AN (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% se dobândește în 3rd-AN (33.30% anual)



Întrebări frecvente

Pachetul salarial cu cea mai mare plată raportată pentru un Consultant în Management la Dell Technologies in Ireland ajunge la o compensație totală anuală de €123,567. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Dell Technologies pentru rolul de Consultant în Management in Ireland este €88,715.

Alte Resurse

