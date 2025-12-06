Compensația pentru Consultant în Management in Ireland la Dell Technologies totalizează €118K pe year pentru L9. Vezi defalcările salariului de bază, acțiunilor și bonusurilor pentru pachetele de compensație totală de la Dell Technologies. Ultima actualizare: 12/6/2025
Compensația Totală Medie
Numele nivelului
Total
Bază
Acțiuni
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
33.3%
AN 1
33.3%
AN 2
33.3%
AN 3
La Dell Technologies, RSUs sunt supuse unui program de vesting de 3 ani:
33.3% se dobândește în 1st-AN (33.30% anual)
33.3% se dobândește în 2nd-AN (33.30% anual)
33.3% se dobândește în 3rd-AN (33.30% anual)
