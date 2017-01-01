Director de Companii
ContainerPort Group
Lucrezi Aici? Revendică-ți Compania
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
  • Contribuie cu ceva unic despre ContainerPort Group care ar putea fi util altora (ex. sfaturi pentru interviu, alegerea echipelor, cultură unică, etc).
    • Despre

    ContainerPort Group: Premier intermodal logistics provider delivering exceptional container drayage and domestic transportation solutions. We create customized shipping experiences through flexible routing and consistent load opportunities. Our success is built on prioritizing both our customers' unique needs and our dedicated owner-operators' success. With our diverse shipping options and commitment to reliability, we connect businesses to efficient transportation solutions that drive growth and satisfaction.

    containerport.com
    Site Web
    1971
    Anul Înființării
    457
    Nr. de Angajați
    Sediul Central

    Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox

    Abonează-te la oferte verificate.Vei primi detaliile compensației pe email. Află Mai Multe

    Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii de Utilizare se aplică.

    Locuri de Muncă Recomandate

      Nu s-au găsit locuri de muncă recomandate pentru ContainerPort Group

    Companii Similare

    • Google
    • Coinbase
    • Tesla
    • Netflix
    • Microsoft
    • Vezi toate companiile ➜

    Alte Resurse