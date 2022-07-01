Director de Companii
ConsumerAffairs
Lucrezi Aici? Revendică-ți Compania
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
  • Contribuie cu ceva unic despre ConsumerAffairs care ar putea fi util altora (ex. sfaturi pentru interviu, alegerea echipelor, cultură unică, etc).
    • Despre

    ConsumerAffairs is a rapidly growing online marketplace where each month millions of consumers research purchases, connect with brands, transact, write reviews and stay up to date on important consumer news.Brands utilize our software-as-a-service platform to connect with customers, collect reviews and generate sales.ConsumerAffairs has a creative, driven and fast-paced entrepreneurial environment. We are looking for teammates that want to win, are self-motivated, high performing and who yearn to build something big.

    http://www.consumeraffairs.com
    Site Web
    1998
    Anul Înființării
    240
    Nr. de Angajați
    $10M-$50M
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

    Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox

    Abonează-te la oferte verificate.Vei primi detaliile compensației pe email. Află Mai Multe

    Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii de Utilizare se aplică.

    Locuri de Muncă Recomandate

      Nu s-au găsit locuri de muncă recomandate pentru ConsumerAffairs

    Companii Similare

    • Built In
    • Houzz
    • Schibsted
    • Bankers Healthcare Group
    • Freshly
    • Vezi toate companiile ➜

    Alte Resurse