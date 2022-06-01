Director de Companii
Constellation Software
Constellation Software Salarii

Salariul de la Constellation Software variază de la $47,076 în compensație totală pe an pentru un Analist de Afaceri la nivelul inferior până la $142,509 pentru un Manager de Program la nivelul superior. Levels.fyi colectează salarii anonime și verificate de la angajați actuali și foști de la Constellation Software. Ultima actualizare: 11/18/2025

Manager de Produs
Median $97.1K
Inginer Software
Median $65K
Analist de Afaceri
$47.1K

Dezvoltare Afaceri
$82.6K
Marketing
$116K
Operațiuni Marketing
$58.8K
Designer de Produs
$54.9K
Manager de Program
$143K
Vânzări
$99.5K
Manager Inginerie Software
$99.8K
Capitalist de Risc
$80.6K
Întrebări frecvente

Rolul cu cea mai mare plată raportată la Constellation Software este Manager de Program at the Common Range Average level cu o compensație totală anuală de $142,509. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Constellation Software este $82,626.

