Director de Companii
Community Care of North Carolina
Lucrezi Aici? Revendică-ți Compania
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
  • Contribuie cu ceva unic despre Community Care of North Carolina care ar putea fi util altora (ex. sfaturi pentru interviu, alegerea echipelor, cultură unică, etc).
    • Despre

    Too often, health care is a source of frustration instead of a path to healing. The system can be inefficient, costly and difficult to navigate.At CCNC, we are changing the health care experience by changing the way health care is delivered. We strongly believe that the best system is rooted in the communities it serves. We know that efforts directed by doctors and focused on local patients make quality care more efficient and cost-effective.Through our public-private partnership, we have united regional networks of physicians, nurses, pharmacists, hospitals, health departments, social service agencies and other community organizations. These professionals work together to provide cooperative, coordinated care through the Medical Home model. This approach matches each patient with a primary care physician who leads a health care team that addresses the patient’s health needs. In NC, physician-driven, patient-centered care benefits more than 6,000 providers, 1.6 million patients and 9 million taxpayers.

    communitycarenc.org
    Site Web
    2013
    Anul Înființării
    450
    Nr. de Angajați
    $50M-$100M
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

    Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox

    Abonează-te la oferte verificate.Vei primi detaliile compensației pe email. Află Mai Multe

    Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii de Utilizare se aplică.

    Locuri de Muncă Recomandate

      Nu s-au găsit locuri de muncă recomandate pentru Community Care of North Carolina

    Companii Similare

    • Snap
    • PayPal
    • Lyft
    • LinkedIn
    • Roblox
    • Vezi toate companiile ➜

    Alte Resurse