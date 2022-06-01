Choco Salarii

Director de Companii
Salariul de la Choco variază de la $40,651 în compensație totală pe an pentru un Vânzări la nivelul inferior până la $158,621 pentru un Specialist în Știința Datelor la nivelul superior. Levels.fyi colectează salarii anonime și verificate de la angajați actuali și foști de la Choco. Ultima actualizare: 11/18/2025

Inginer Software
Median $110K
Dezvoltare Afaceri
$88.4K
Specialist în Știința Datelor
$159K

Manager de Produs
Median $92.8K
Recrutor
$95.5K
Vânzări
$40.7K
Manager Inginerie Software
$108K
Întrebări frecvente

Rolul cu cea mai mare plată raportată la Choco este Specialist în Știința Datelor at the Common Range Average level cu o compensație totală anuală de $158,621. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Choco este $95,545.

