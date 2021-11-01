Director de Companii
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill Salarii

Salariul de la Chipotle Mexican Grill variază de la $30,150 în compensație totală pe an pentru un Redactor Tehnic la nivelul inferior până la $156,000 pentru un Manager de Produs la nivelul superior. Levels.fyi colectează salarii anonime și verificate de la angajați actuali și foști de la Chipotle Mexican Grill. Ultima actualizare: 11/18/2025

Inginer Software
Median $140K
Servicii Clienți
Median $38K
Manager de Produs
Median $156K

Analist Financiar
$74.6K
Tehnolog Informații (IT)
$147K
Operațiuni Marketing
$127K
Manager de Program
$60.3K
Manager de Proiect
$59.7K
Vânzări
$129K
Redactor Tehnic
$30.2K
Întrebări frecvente

Rolul cu cea mai mare plată raportată la Chipotle Mexican Grill este Manager de Produs cu o compensație totală anuală de $156,000. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Chipotle Mexican Grill este $100,808.

