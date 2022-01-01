Director de Companii
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A Salarii

Salariul de la Chick-fil-A variază de la $31,200 în compensație totală pe an pentru un Vânzări la nivelul inferior până la $227,562 pentru un Inginer Software la nivelul superior. Levels.fyi colectează salarii anonime și verificate de la angajați actuali și foști de la Chick-fil-A. Ultima actualizare: 11/18/2025

Inginer Software
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

Inginer Software Backend

Inginer Date

Specialist în Știința Datelor
9 $167K
10 $207K
Servicii Clienți
Median $32K

Vânzări
Median $31.2K
Manager Inginerie Software
Median $225K
Operațiuni de Afaceri
$184K
Analist de Afaceri
Median $104K
Dezvoltare Afaceri
$79.7K
Analist de Date
$101K
Tehnolog Informații (IT)
$184K
Designer de Produs
$70.4K
Manager de Produs
$177K
Manager de Program
$186K
Manager de Proiect
Median $150K
Întrebări frecvente

Rolul cu cea mai mare plată raportată la Chick-fil-A este Inginer Software at the 10 level cu o compensație totală anuală de $227,562. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Chick-fil-A este $151,996.

