Chetu Salarii

Salariul de la Chetu variază de la $1,191 în compensație totală pe an pentru un Specialist în Știința Datelor la nivelul inferior până la $149,250 pentru un Manager de Proiect la nivelul superior. Levels.fyi colectează salarii anonime și verificate de la angajați actuali și foști de la Chetu. Ultima actualizare: 11/18/2025

Specialist în Știința Datelor
$1.2K
Manager de Proiect
$149K
Inginer Software
$3.4K

Manager Inginerie Software
$146K
Arhitect de Soluții
$30.2K
Nu găsești titlul tău?

Caută toate salariile pe pagina noastră de compensații sau adaugă salariul tău pentru a ajuta la deblocarea paginii.


Întrebări frecvente

Rolul cu cea mai mare plată raportată la Chetu este Manager de Proiect at the Common Range Average level cu o compensație totală anuală de $149,250. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Chetu este $30,150.

