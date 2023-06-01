Director de Companii
Cherry
Cherry Salarii

Salariul de la Cherry variază de la $28,763 în compensație totală pe an pentru un Specialist în Știința Datelor la nivelul inferior până la $292,762 pentru un Analist de Date la nivelul superior. Levels.fyi colectează salarii anonime și verificate de la angajați actuali și foști de la Cherry. Ultima actualizare: 11/18/2025

Analist de Afaceri
$154K
Analist de Date
$293K
Specialist în Știința Datelor
$28.8K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Inginer Software
$59.7K
Întrebări frecvente

Rolul cu cea mai mare plată raportată la Cherry este Analist de Date at the Common Range Average level cu o compensație totală anuală de $292,762. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Cherry este $106,963.

