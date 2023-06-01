Director de Companii
CHEQ
CHEQ Salarii

Salariul de la CHEQ variază de la $29,368 în compensație totală pe an pentru un Inginer Software la nivelul inferior până la $129,350 pentru un Vânzări la nivelul superior. Levels.fyi colectează salarii anonime și verificate de la angajați actuali și foști de la CHEQ. Ultima actualizare: 11/18/2025

Manager de Produs
$118K
Vânzări
$129K
Inginer Vânzări
$126K

Inginer Software
$29.4K
Nu găsești titlul tău?

Caută toate salariile pe pagina noastră de compensații sau adaugă salariul tău pentru a ajuta la deblocarea paginii.


Întrebări frecvente

Rolul cu cea mai mare plată raportată la CHEQ este Vânzări at the Common Range Average level cu o compensație totală anuală de $129,350. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la CHEQ este $121,788.

