Director de Companii
Carpenter Technology
Lucrezi Aici? Revendică-ți Compania
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
  • Contribuie cu ceva unic despre Carpenter Technology care ar putea fi util altora (ex. sfaturi pentru interviu, alegerea echipelor, cultură unică, etc).
    • Despre

    Carpenter Technology Corporation is a leading producer and distributor of premium specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels. Carpenter’s high-performance materials and advanced process solutions are an integral part of critical applications used within the aerospace, transportation, medical and energy markets, among other sectors. Building on its history of innovation, Carpenter’s superalloy and titanium powder technologies support a range of next-generation products and manufacturing techniques, including additive manufacturing or 3D printing.

    http://www.cartech.com
    Site Web
    1889
    Anul Înființării
    4,500
    Nr. de Angajați
    $1B-$10B
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

    Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox

    Abonează-te la oferte verificate.Vei primi detaliile compensației pe email. Află Mai Multe

    Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii de Utilizare se aplică.

    Locuri de Muncă Recomandate

      Nu s-au găsit locuri de muncă recomandate pentru Carpenter Technology

    Companii Similare

    • Snap
    • Flipkart
    • Pinterest
    • Square
    • Google
    • Vezi toate companiile ➜

    Alte Resurse