Director de Companii
Care Options for Kids
Lucrezi Aici? Revendică-ți Compania
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
  • Contribuie cu ceva unic despre Care Options for Kids care ar putea fi util altora (ex. sfaturi pentru interviu, alegerea echipelor, cultură unică, etc).
    • Despre

    Care Options for Kids (COFK) began operating in Dallas in 1999 and was one of the earliest providers of pediatric home health therapy in Texas. A leader, Preferred Provider and Value-Based innovator in therapy in Texas we are a key collaborator with Managed Care Organizations and regulators. COFK provides services for children who exhibit moderate to severe delays and disorders. Services include providing medically necessary speech, physical or occupational therapy as prescribed by the child’s primary care physician. The majority of children served are birth to age 10. However, the Agency is licensed to treat children from birth to 21 years of age.

    http://cofk.com
    Site Web
    1999
    Anul Înființării
    300
    Nr. de Angajați
    $10M-$50M
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

    Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox

    Abonează-te la oferte verificate.Vei primi detaliile compensației pe email. Află Mai Multe

    Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii de Utilizare se aplică.

    Locuri de Muncă Recomandate

      Nu s-au găsit locuri de muncă recomandate pentru Care Options for Kids

    Companii Similare

    • Flipkart
    • Stripe
    • Databricks
    • Airbnb
    • Apple
    • Vezi toate companiile ➜

    Alte Resurse