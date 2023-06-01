Director de Companii
ByNext
Lucrezi Aici? Revendică-ți Compania
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
  • Contribuie cu ceva unic despre ByNext care ar putea fi util altora (ex. sfaturi pentru interviu, alegerea echipelor, cultură unică, etc).
    • Despre

    ByNext is a tech-based, eco-friendly clothing and premise cleaning and care provider founded in 2011 in the New York Metropolitan Area. They offer sustainable value chain and environmentally-friendly dry cleaning, laundry, residential home cleaning, and other complementary services for individuals and businesses. ByNext has serviced over 300 thousand retail customers, delivered approximately 20 million orders, and has an ever-growing portfolio of renowned business customers and partners. They own and operate 40,000 sq. ft. of state-of-the-art processing facilities and are currently available in the 3 largest U.S. metropolitan markets.

    https://bynext.co
    Site Web
    2011
    Anul Înființării
    126
    Nr. de Angajați
    Sediul Central

    Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox

    Abonează-te la oferte verificate.Vei primi detaliile compensației pe email. Află Mai Multe

    Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii de Utilizare se aplică.

    Locuri de Muncă Recomandate

      Nu s-au găsit locuri de muncă recomandate pentru ByNext

    Companii Similare

    • Snap
    • Intuit
    • Apple
    • Dropbox
    • PayPal
    • Vezi toate companiile ➜

    Alte Resurse