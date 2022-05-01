Director de Companii
Bright Health
Bright Health Salarii

Salariul de la Bright Health variază de la $127,160 în compensație totală pe an pentru un Inginer Software la nivelul inferior până la $249,240 pentru un Manager de Produs la nivelul superior. Levels.fyi colectează salarii anonime și verificate de la angajați actuali și foști de la Bright Health. Ultima actualizare: 11/18/2025

Manager de Produs
$249K
Inginer Software
Median $127K
Manager Inginerie Software
$216K

Întrebări frecvente

Rolul cu cea mai mare plată raportată la Bright Health este Manager de Produs at the Common Range Average level cu o compensație totală anuală de $249,240. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Bright Health este $216,075.

