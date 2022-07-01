Director de Companii
BlueVoyant
BlueVoyant Salarii

Salariul de la BlueVoyant variază de la $81,258 în compensație totală pe an pentru un Analist Securitate Cibernetică la nivelul inferior până la $286,560 pentru un Tehnolog Informații (IT) la nivelul superior. Levels.fyi colectează salarii anonime și verificate de la angajați actuali și foști de la BlueVoyant. Ultima actualizare: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Inginer Software
Median $127K

Inginer Software Full-Stack

Tehnolog Informații (IT)
$287K
Manager de Produs
$153K

Vânzări
$84.6K
Analist Securitate Cibernetică
$81.3K
Nu găsești titlul tău?

Caută toate salariile pe pagina noastră de compensații sau adaugă salariul tău pentru a ajuta la deblocarea paginii.


Întrebări frecvente

Rolul cu cea mai mare plată raportată la BlueVoyant este Tehnolog Informații (IT) at the Common Range Average level cu o compensație totală anuală de $286,560. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la BlueVoyant este $127,000.

