BlackSky
    • Despre

    Speed combined with actionable insights can change everything. BlackSky’s analytics platform, Spectra AI, can give you deep awareness from our satellite constellation, a comprehensive collection of sensors, signals, and other critical data feeds. If situational awareness is essential for you, BlackSky can observe and detect and then help you understand and predict change.Our customers rely on BlackSky because they need to be the first to know. BlackSky’s analytics platform, Spectra AI, combines millions of data elements daily from our earth observation constellation, partner satellites, IoT, hyper-local platforms, and third-party sources. BlackSky can deliver the advantage that others can’t. When you need to make rapid, informed strategic decisions, BlackSky can make it possible.

    http://www.blacksky.com
    Site Web
    2015
    Anul Înființării
    150
    Nr. de Angajați
    $10M-$50M
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

