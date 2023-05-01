Director de Companii
Blackline Safety
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
    • Despre

    Blackline Safety Corp. develops and markets worker safety monitoring products and services globally. Its products include safety wearables, cloud-connected area monitors, lone worker monitoring solutions, and gas sensors. The company also offers cloud-hosted live safety monitoring portals, data analytics packages, and location technology. It serves various industries, including oil and gas, renewable energy, hazmat and fire response, and construction. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

    blacklinesafety.com
    Site Web
    2004
    Anul Înființării
    481
    Nr. de Angajați
    $50M-$100M
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

    Alte Resurse