Director de Companii
Banner Health
Banner Health Salarii

Salariul de la Banner Health variază de la $63,700 în compensație totală pe an pentru un Asistent Administrativ la nivelul inferior până la $144,275 pentru un Medic la nivelul superior. Levels.fyi colectează salarii anonime și verificate de la angajați actuali și foști de la Banner Health. Ultima actualizare: 11/17/2025

Designer de Produs
Median $90.5K
Asistent Administrativ
$63.7K
Analist de Date
$65.3K

Consultant în Management
$101K
Medic
$144K
Manager de Produs
$105K
Inginer Software
$68.6K
Întrebări frecvente

Rolul cu cea mai mare plată raportată la Banner Health este Medic at the Common Range Average level cu o compensație totală anuală de $144,275. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Banner Health este $90,480.

