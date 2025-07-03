Director de Companii
Bank of England
Bank of England Salarii

Salariul de la Bank of England variază de la $40,775 în compensație totală pe an pentru un Asistent Administrativ la nivelul inferior până la $196,213 pentru un Arhitect de Soluții la nivelul superior. Levels.fyi colectează salarii anonime și verificate de la angajați actuali și foști de la Bank of England. Ultima actualizare: 11/17/2025

Specialist în Știința Datelor
Median $72K
Analist Financiar
Median $67.5K
Inginer Software
Median $42.6K

Asistent Administrativ
$40.8K
Analist de Afaceri
$89.1K
Dezvoltare Afaceri
$50.3K
Analist de Date
$67.8K
Bancher de Investiții
$52.7K
Arhitect de Soluții
$196K
Nu găsești titlul tău?

Caută toate salariile pe pagina noastră de compensații sau adaugă salariul tău pentru a ajuta la deblocarea paginii.


Întrebări frecvente

Rolul cu cea mai mare plată raportată la Bank of England este Arhitect de Soluții at the Common Range Average level cu o compensație totală anuală de $196,213. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Bank of England este $67,468.

Alte Resurse