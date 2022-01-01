Director de Companii
Backbase
Backbase Salarii

Salariul de la Backbase variază de la $17,963 în compensație totală pe an pentru un Designer de Produs la nivelul inferior până la $250,000 pentru un Arhitect de Soluții la nivelul superior. Levels.fyi colectează salarii anonime și verificate de la angajați actuali și foști de la Backbase. Ultima actualizare: 11/17/2025

Inginer Software
Median $88.7K

Inginer Software Mobile

Inginer Software Backend

Manager de Produs
Median $85.5K
Arhitect de Soluții
Median $250K

Analist de Afaceri
$31.4K
Marketing
$92.2K
Operațiuni Marketing
$117K
Designer de Produs
$18K
Manager de Proiect
$115K
Recrutor
$59.9K
Analist Securitate Cibernetică
$99.7K
Manager Inginerie Software
$91.2K
Întrebări frecvente

Rolul cu cea mai mare plată raportată la Backbase este Arhitect de Soluții cu o compensație totală anuală de $250,000. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Backbase este $91,237.

