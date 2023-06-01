Directorul Companiilor
Avicanna
    • Despre

    Avicanna is a Canadian bio-pharmaceutical company that researches, develops, and commercializes plant-derived cannabinoid-based products for the global consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical markets. They are leaders in cannabinoid research and have developed several industry-leading product lines, including Pura H&W and RHO Phyto. Avicanna manages its own supply chain, including cultivation and extraction, through its subsidiaries located in Santa Marta, Colombia. They are dedicated to researching the important role that cannabinoids play in an increasingly wider scope of products.

    http://avicanna.com
    Site web
    2016
    Anul înființării
    126
    Număr de Angajați
    $10M-$50M
    Venituri estimate
    Sediu

