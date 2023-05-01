Director de Companii
Aspen Aerogels
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
    Despre

    Aspen Aerogels designs, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products for energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. Its products include thermal barriers for lithium-ion batteries, insulation to reduce corrosion, and protection against fire. The company also offers products for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market and pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production. Aspen Aerogels was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts.

    http://www.aerogel.com
    Site Web
    2001
    Anul Înființării
    418
    Nr. de Angajați
    $100M-$250M
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

    Alte Resurse