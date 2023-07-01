Director de Companii
Argineering
Lucrezi Aici? Revendică-ți Compania
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
  • Contribuie cu ceva unic despre Argineering care ar putea fi util altora (ex. sfaturi pentru interviu, alegerea echipelor, cultură unică, etc).
    • Despre

    Argineering is a design-tech company that aims to make robotics accessible to everyone. They create user-friendly gadgets and software that allow creatives to freely create without technical limitations. They initially provided brands, retail, and agencies with interactive experiences and displays, with notable clients including Hermès and Selfridges. In 2020, they launched RGKit PLAY, which allows videographers and content creators to easily and quickly create shots. Argineering is based in the US and has received backing from investors such as 500 Startups and Flat6Labs. They have also achieved success in national TV competitions and a RiseUp Startup Pitch Competition, and their Kickstarter campaign exceeded its funding goal by 400%.

    rgkitplay.com
    Site Web
    2019
    Anul Înființării
    31
    Nr. de Angajați
    $0-$1M
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

    Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox

    Abonează-te la oferte verificate.Vei primi detaliile compensației pe email. Află Mai Multe

    Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii de Utilizare se aplică.

    Locuri de Muncă Recomandate

      Nu s-au găsit locuri de muncă recomandate pentru Argineering

    Companii Similare

    • Airbnb
    • Roblox
    • PayPal
    • Stripe
    • Google
    • Vezi toate companiile ➜

    Alte Resurse