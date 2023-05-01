Directorul Companiilor
ABC Technologies
    • Despre

    ABC Technologies Inc. is a leading automotive systems and components manufacturer, specializing in plastics processing technologies. They offer unique product solutions to their clients, with a focus on design flexibility, efficiency, cost savings, weight savings, quality, and performance. They have a reputation for product innovation and collaborate with clients to design perfect solutions. They are committed to sustainability and offer global opportunities for students, new graduates, and experienced professionals.

    1974
    Anul înființării
    7,501
    Număr de Angajați
    $1B-$10B
    Venituri estimate
    Sediu

