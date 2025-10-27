Tip Acțiuni

RSU + Options

La 3M, RSU + Options sunt supuse unui program de vesting de 3 ani:

0 % se dobândește în 1st - AN ( 0.00 % anual )

0 % se dobândește în 2nd - AN ( 0.00 % anual )

100 % se dobândește în 3rd - AN ( 100.00 % anual )

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.