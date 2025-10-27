Compensația pentru Data Scientist in United States la 3M variază de la $161K pe year pentru T1 la $156K pe year pentru T4. Pachetul median de compensație pe year in United States totalizează $150K. Vezi defalcările salariului de bază, acțiunilor și bonusurilor pentru pachetele de compensație totală de la 3M. Ultima actualizare: 10/27/2025
Numele nivelului
Total
Bază
Acțiuni
Bonus
T1
$161K
$152K
$0
$9.1K
T2
$114K
$108K
$0
$5.9K
T3
$142K
$138K
$0
$4.5K
T4
$156K
$146K
$0
$10.2K
Companie
Denumirea Nivelului
Ani de Experiență
Compensația Totală
|Nu au fost găsite salarii
0%
AN 1
0%
AN 2
100 %
AN 3
La 3M, RSU + Options sunt supuse unui program de vesting de 3 ani:
0% se dobândește în 1st-AN (0.00% anual)
0% se dobândește în 2nd-AN (0.00% anual)
100% se dobândește în 3rd-AN (100.00% anual)
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.
33.3%
AN 1
33.3%
AN 2
33.3%
AN 3
La 3M, RSU + Options sunt supuse unui program de vesting de 3 ani:
33.3% se dobândește în 1st-AN (33.30% anual)
33.3% se dobândește în 2nd-AN (33.30% anual)
33.3% se dobândește în 3rd-AN (33.30% anual)
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.