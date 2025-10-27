Director de Companii
3M
Lucrezi Aici? Revendică-ți Compania
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarii
  • Data Scientist

  • Toate salariile Data Scientist

3M Data Scientist Salarii

Compensația pentru Data Scientist in United States la 3M variază de la $161K pe year pentru T1 la $156K pe year pentru T4. Pachetul median de compensație pe year in United States totalizează $150K. Vezi defalcările salariului de bază, acțiunilor și bonusurilor pentru pachetele de compensație totală de la 3M. Ultima actualizare: 10/27/2025

Media Compensație După Nivel
Adaugă compensațiaCompară nivelurile
Numele nivelului
Total
Bază
Acțiuni
Bonus
T1
Data Scientist
$161K
$152K
$0
$9.1K
T2
Advanced Data Scientist
$114K
$108K
$0
$5.9K
T3
Senior Data Scientist
$142K
$138K
$0
$4.5K
T4
Specialist Data Scientist
$156K
$146K
$0
$10.2K
Vizualizează 5 Mai multe niveluri
Adaugă compensațiaCompară nivelurile

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ultimele trimiteri de salarii
AdaugăAdaugă comp.Adaugă compensație

Companie

Locație | Dată

Denumirea Nivelului

Etichetă

Ani de Experiență

Total / La Companie

Compensația Totală

Salariu de Bază | Acțiuni (an) | Bonus
Nu au fost găsite salarii
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportă DateleVezi Joburile Disponibile

Program de Vesting

0%

AN 1

0%

AN 2

100 %

AN 3

Tip Acțiuni
RSU + Options

La 3M, RSU + Options sunt supuse unui program de vesting de 3 ani:

  • 0% se dobândește în 1st-AN (0.00% anual)

  • 0% se dobândește în 2nd-AN (0.00% anual)

  • 100% se dobândește în 3rd-AN (100.00% anual)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

AN 1

33.3%

AN 2

33.3%

AN 3

Tip Acțiuni
RSU + Options

La 3M, RSU + Options sunt supuse unui program de vesting de 3 ani:

  • 33.3% se dobândește în 1st-AN (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% se dobândește în 2nd-AN (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% se dobândește în 3rd-AN (33.30% anual)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.



Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox

Abonează-te la Data Scientist oferte verificate.Vei primi detaliile compensației pe email. Află Mai Multe

Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii de Utilizare se aplică.

Întrebări frecvente

Pachetul salarial cu cea mai mare plată raportată pentru un Data Scientist la 3M in United States ajunge la o compensație totală anuală de $162,462. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la 3M pentru rolul de Data Scientist in United States este $151,000.

Locuri de Muncă Recomandate

    Nu s-au găsit locuri de muncă recomandate pentru 3M

Companii Similare

  • Caterpillar
  • Raven Industries
  • Canon
  • Emerson
  • Baxter International
  • Vezi toate companiile ➜

Alte Resurse